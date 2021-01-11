Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $46.44. 2,165,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,101,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 and have sold 13,310 shares worth $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

