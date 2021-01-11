Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,279 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $14,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 127.3% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 46.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 757,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,603 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.96. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

