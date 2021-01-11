Frax Share Reaches Market Cap of $34.89 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $15.39 or 0.00044419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 110% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $34.89 million and approximately $631,879.00 worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00062079 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,811.32 or 0.86043956 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,276,618 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,921 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

