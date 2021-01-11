Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 18th (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FLACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 18th. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FLACU stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

