Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMCC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freddie Mac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.20.

Get Freddie Mac alerts:

FMCC opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Freddie Mac has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.63.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Freddie Mac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freddie Mac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.