Frederic B. Luddy Sells 16,500 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $523.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,316. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 148.18, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $566.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,798,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.56.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

