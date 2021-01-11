Frederick S. Hencken III Sells 2,569 Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CPST opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Capstone Turbine Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

CPST has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

