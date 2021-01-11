Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.