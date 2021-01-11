Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €60.00 ($70.59) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FME. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.70 ($98.47).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

ETR:FME opened at €70.52 ($82.96) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of €69.12 and a 200-day moving average of €71.92.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.