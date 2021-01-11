Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €40.10 ($47.18) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.05 and its 200 day moving average is €39.19.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

