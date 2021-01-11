FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR opened at $17.21 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

