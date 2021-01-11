Fusion (FSN) One Day Volume Hits $2.68 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $2.68 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,968.20 or 0.99554343 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,073,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,503,848 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

