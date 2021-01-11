Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,913.50 ($25.00).

FUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Future plc (FUTR.L) news, insider Hugo Drayton acquired 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, for a total transaction of £39,798 ($51,996.34). Also, insider Rachel Addison acquired 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, with a total value of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43).

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 1,828 ($23.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,784.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,676.01. Future plc has a one year low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Future plc (FUTR.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Future plc (FUTR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.61%.

Future plc (FUTR.L) Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

