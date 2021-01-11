FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. FutureFuel has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $595.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $54.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 370,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

