F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 4.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after buying an additional 1,137,848 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,823,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,169,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $340,150,000 after buying an additional 994,400 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after buying an additional 979,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 623,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,103,920. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $237.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

