F&V Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,389,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 429,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 23,964 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $84.61. 543,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922,021. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.