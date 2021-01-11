F&V Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,230 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 2.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in eBay by 392.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $654,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.87. The company had a trading volume of 333,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,960. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

