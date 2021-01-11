F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,590,000 after acquiring an additional 145,139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 17.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 39.1% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 266.0% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $21.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $552.61. 506,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,089,120. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $527.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

