F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $65.98. 947,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,902,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

