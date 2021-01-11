FY2020 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 53.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in OneMain by 268.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OneMain by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.