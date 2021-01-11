FY2020 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Decreased by Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.98). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJRI. CL King increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of BJRI opened at $44.43 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $991.54 million, a P/E ratio of -38.63, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

