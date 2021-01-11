FY2020 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Increased by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

DFS stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

