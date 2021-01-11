FY2020 EPS Estimates for GN Store Nord A/S Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for GN Store Nord A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.64.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNNDY. Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $236.60 on Monday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $247.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

