FY2020 EPS Estimates for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Lowered by Analyst

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Textainer Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.