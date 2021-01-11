FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Medtronic plc Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research note issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $119.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

