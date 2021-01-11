FY2022 Earnings Estimate for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Issued By B. Riley

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

RLI stock opened at $106.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a yield of 1%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

