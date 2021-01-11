Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLMD. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,798. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

