GAMB Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,318.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. GAMB has a market cap of $643,501.87 and approximately $4,318.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00335023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,355.25 or 0.03903091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

