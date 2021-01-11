GAPS (GAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $367.00

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,536.29 or 0.98851561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013616 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00046085 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

