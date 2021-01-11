GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.57.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $15.66.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.