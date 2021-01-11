Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires 4,978 Shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QMN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF makes up 1.7% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gateway Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.49% of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.32. 93 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360. IQ Hedge Market Neutral Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.95.

