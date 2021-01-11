Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.40. 1,580,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,127,098. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

