Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 145.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 498.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,026,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE GE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. 936,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,648,703. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

