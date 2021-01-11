Gateway Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.9% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,340. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $131.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

