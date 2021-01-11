Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $4.40. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,872,800 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on GELYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Geely Automobile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GELYF)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.