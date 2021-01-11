General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

GD stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $151.11. 6,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.20. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 529,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

