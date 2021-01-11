General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,364,705.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,838,275 shares of company stock worth $79,022,493 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $43.06 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

