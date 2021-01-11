Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Trading Up 5.1%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 3,014,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,054,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare from $0.75 to $0.57 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $938.65 million during the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 85,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 164,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. 15.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

