GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.48. 599,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 819,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Specifically, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,813 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $2,496,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.