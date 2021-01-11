GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GNMK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $55,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,178 shares of company stock worth $1,790,813. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

