Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,260 shares during the period. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

