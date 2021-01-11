George C. Mcnamee Sells 10,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $520,700.00.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,872,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,559,023. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.45 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.