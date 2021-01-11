GHOST (GHOST) Price Up 8.1% This Week

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One GHOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0708 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GHOST has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $115,992.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00023370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00108230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00066030 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00257867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00061797 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,115.49 or 0.83804495 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars.

