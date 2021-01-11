GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $84,048.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00017003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and $84,048.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00115692 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00286505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00068200 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,521.92 or 0.88354706 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,432,662 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com.

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

