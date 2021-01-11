Gifto (GTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.76 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Gifto has a market cap of $18.76 million and approximately $32.44 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00041342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.56 or 0.03890253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00314653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014446 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.