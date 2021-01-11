Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.98-7.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.3-24.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.54 billion.Gilead Sciences also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.08-0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.87.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

