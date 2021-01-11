GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Cut by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,472 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.93. 4,000,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.