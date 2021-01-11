GlobalBoost-Y Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,391.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.04 million and $11,391.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,722.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.47 or 0.03108843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00401622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.55 or 0.01375346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.29 or 0.00550897 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.29 or 0.00499069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00265180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020840 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

