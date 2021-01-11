GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,007,000 after buying an additional 56,080 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 68,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $39,311.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,617 shares of company stock worth $11,376,653. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 718,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,137. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $91.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

