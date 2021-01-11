Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

GSC traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$510.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.89.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSC.TO) (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$98.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.61 million. Research analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

